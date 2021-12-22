Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM stock opened at $93.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $144.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.