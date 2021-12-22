Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down to $16.40

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.40, but opened at $15.79. Pharvaris shares last traded at $15.79, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. Equities analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Pharvaris by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pharvaris by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pharvaris by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pharvaris by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

