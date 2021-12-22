Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €200.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €200.00 ($224.72) target price by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($258.43) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €195.00 ($219.10) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($280.90) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a €183.00 ($205.62) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($252.81) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €212.25 ($238.48).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard stock opened at €209.70 ($235.62) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($120.51) and a one year high of €136.25 ($153.09). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €204.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €191.54.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.