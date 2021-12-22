PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

PermRock Royalty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 115.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE PRT opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.52.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 87.37% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

