PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to announce $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. PerkinElmer posted sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year sales of $4.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PerkinElmer.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.48.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,533,000 after acquiring an additional 390,612 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at $4,079,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at $2,452,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 416,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,317,000 after acquiring an additional 64,339 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKI stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.08. The company had a trading volume of 16,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,457. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $192.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 2.79%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PerkinElmer (PKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.