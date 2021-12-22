Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.43. Perion Network reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $121.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Perion Network stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $794.09 million, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 63,753 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth $2,977,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 76,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 16,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

