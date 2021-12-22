Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 92 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $206.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 64.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.07 and its 200 day moving average is $164.58. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist raised their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.36.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

