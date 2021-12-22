Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 683 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,217 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,937,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 26,349 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

TGT opened at $220.07 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.13 and a 200-day moving average of $246.42. The stock has a market cap of $105.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

