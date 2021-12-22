Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $273.96 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $224.35 and a one year high of $292.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.18.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

