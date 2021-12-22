Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,059 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.1% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $151.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.44. The company has a market capitalization of $274.56 billion, a PE ratio of 138.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

