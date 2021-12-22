Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.97 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average is $52.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.874 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

