Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 375 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 126.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,614,000 after buying an additional 1,955,198 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 8,040.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,585,000 after buying an additional 889,962 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 23.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,341,000 after buying an additional 617,083 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,409,000 after buying an additional 587,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.66, for a total transaction of $1,395,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ECL opened at $225.49 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $201.15 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.56.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

