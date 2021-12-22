Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,695 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,940,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,354 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,397,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,349,000 after purchasing an additional 177,958 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,445,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,540,000 after purchasing an additional 110,082 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,873,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,078,000 after purchasing an additional 109,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 51.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 320,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 108,899 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.18. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $36.47 and a twelve month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

