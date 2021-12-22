Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) SVP Jeffrey David Ayers Sells 6,894 Shares

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 6,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $81,349.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey David Ayers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

On Monday, December 20th, Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of Perdoceo Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $231,320.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $806.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.26. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $14.05.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 79.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 85.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 593,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 274,226 shares in the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 18.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.