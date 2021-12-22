PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,296 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEP opened at $168.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.