Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives $168.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.17.
Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.
In other news, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total transaction of $118,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $333,975. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Pegasystems stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.40. 3,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.69 and a beta of 1.14. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $101.21 and a 52 week high of $148.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.77.
Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -41.38%.
About Pegasystems
Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
