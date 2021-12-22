Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives $168.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.17.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

In other news, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total transaction of $118,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $333,975. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,743,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,886,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,753,000 after purchasing an additional 116,834 shares during the period. Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 20.4% during the third quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,347,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,292,000 after purchasing an additional 228,231 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 30.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,313,000 after purchasing an additional 299,695 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Pegasystems by 10.0% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,810,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pegasystems stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.40. 3,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.69 and a beta of 1.14. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $101.21 and a 52 week high of $148.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.77.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -41.38%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.