Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cheuvreux raised Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.
NYSE:PSO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 578,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,237. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. Pearson has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $12.39.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
