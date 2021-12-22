Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cheuvreux raised Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Pearson alerts:

NYSE:PSO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 578,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,237. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. Pearson has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $12.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Pearson by 591.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Pearson in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.