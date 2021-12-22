PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.47

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 3100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51.

About PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF)

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.