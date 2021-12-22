PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $189.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.78. The company has a market capitalization of $222.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

