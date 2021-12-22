Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.59-$3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.46-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.40 billion.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $126.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $126.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.12.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

