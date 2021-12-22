Paul Schlauch Sells 25,000 Shares of Rare Element Resources Ltd (TSE:RES) Stock

Rare Element Resources Ltd (TSE:RES) Director Paul Schlauch sold 25,000 shares of Rare Element Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total value of C$68,601.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,121 shares in the company, valued at C$337,851.90.

Rare Element Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of C$16.70 and a 1-year high of C$27.07.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The Company’s Bear Lodge Property consists of two projects: Bear Lodge Rare Earth Element (REE) Project and the Sundance Gold Project. It is focused on advancing REE Project located near the town of Sundance in northeast Wyoming. It operates through the exploration of mineral properties segment.

