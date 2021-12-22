Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Pathfinder Bancorp has increased its dividend by 15.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ PBHC traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.09. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 18.51%.

In other Pathfinder Bancorp news, CFO Walter Rusnak bought 1,500 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,036. Company insiders own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

