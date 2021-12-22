Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Takes $370,000 Position in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSTX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $804,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 48.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 79,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 62,314 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $243,000. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin acquired 71,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $512,020.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $140,603.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 174,118 shares of company stock worth $1,223,673 in the last three months. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of PSTX opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.58. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. On average, research analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

