Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 10.4% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,988,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,824,000 after acquiring an additional 562,268 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 120,357.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 42.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 84.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 402,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 184,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $22.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51. The company has a market cap of $462.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.19.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.17). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $46.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. SeaSpine’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPNE. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

