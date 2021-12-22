Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,503 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,196 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 309.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 99,628 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 522,547 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 88,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRBK stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $220.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $38.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

