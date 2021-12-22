Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BlueLinx by 13.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,457,000 after acquiring an additional 103,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BlueLinx by 177.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,537,000 after acquiring an additional 426,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BlueLinx by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,094,000 after acquiring an additional 51,283 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in BlueLinx by 2.6% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 454,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC raised its position in BlueLinx by 30.1% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 312,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 72,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BXC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $81.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.73. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $85.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $970.84 million during the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 139.09%.

BlueLinx Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

