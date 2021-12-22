Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Spero Therapeutics were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 139,640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPRO opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $446.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.84% and a negative net margin of 454.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 134,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $2,509,226.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

