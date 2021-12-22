Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 7,753 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,753 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 43,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.11. 413,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,659,518. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.11.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

