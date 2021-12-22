Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 488 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4,025.9% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 112,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after purchasing an additional 110,109 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 830.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 66,806 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 406.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 50,921 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,024,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 525.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGC traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,286. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $130.16 and a 1-year high of $168.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.47.

