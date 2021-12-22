Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 23,291 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,291 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZUO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zuora in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Zuora in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 38.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $316,124.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,297 shares of company stock valued at $2,976,542 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUO stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,531. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 2.21.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. Zuora’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

