Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,759 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,521,000 after purchasing an additional 820,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,537,000 after purchasing an additional 525,528 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the period.

VB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.36. 1,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,513. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.86. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $189.60 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

