Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 166 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,754 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 112.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,215,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,007 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1,194.4% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 298,025 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,750,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $258,546,000 after purchasing an additional 227,426 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $17,757,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 927.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 159,080 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after acquiring an additional 143,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AKAM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,406. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,825 shares of company stock worth $1,725,777. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.