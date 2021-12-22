Paradice Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,637,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,908,000. Gates Industrial accounts for approximately 1.9% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Gates Industrial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 15.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 245.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GTES opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.45 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

