Paradice Investment Management LLC Buys 219,130 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,716,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,130 shares during the period. ChampionX makes up about 4.8% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.34% of ChampionX worth $105,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 61,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 63,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

ChampionX stock opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 3.24. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.59.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

