Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 102.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,394,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211,923 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 9.44% of Palomar worth $197,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Amundi purchased a new position in Palomar in the second quarter worth approximately $126,140,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 893.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,702 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 771,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,207,000 after purchasing an additional 167,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,975,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,087,000 after purchasing an additional 115,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Palomar by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 877,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,212,000 after buying an additional 112,570 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities raised Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.40 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.57. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $118,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $465,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,155. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

