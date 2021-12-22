Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Outokumpu Oyj from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.63.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

