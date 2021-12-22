Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.09

Shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and traded as high as $2.20. Otonomy shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 115,790 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Otonomy alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.17. The firm has a market cap of $123.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.77.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 224,658 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,133,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 24,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,245,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otonomy Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.