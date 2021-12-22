Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.75

Shares of Osirium Technologies PLC (LON:OSI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.75 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.19), with a volume of 50000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.25 ($0.20).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.76.

About Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI)

Osirium Technologies PLC develops and sells cyber security software products in the United Kingdom. Its products include Privileged Access Security, a solution that controls and protects access to customers' shared applications, services, and devices; Privileged Access Management, a solution to minimize the risk of security breaches by controlling, securing, and auditing the vital assets in privileged accounts; Privileged Process Automation, a solution that free up specialist skills and boost security by automating essential IT and business processes; and Privileged Endpoint Management, a solution to protect critical desktop applications by removing potentially risky local admin rights.

