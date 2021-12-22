Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DOGEF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ørsted A/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:DOGEF opened at $129.63 on Monday. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $119.55 and a 52 week high of $226.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.95.

Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy & Thermal Power, Distribution & Customer Solutions and Other Activities. The Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, and Taiwan.

