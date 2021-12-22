Origin Sport (ORS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.45 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $123,666.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.99 or 0.00110716 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00011268 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

