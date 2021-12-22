Ontology Gas (ONG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.06 Million

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $209.02 million and $7.06 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology Gas coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00040952 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Ontology Gas Coin Profile

Ontology Gas is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 267,951,357 coins. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

