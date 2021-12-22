OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Gap Down to $2.40

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.40, but opened at $2.33. OneConnect Financial Technology shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 11,472 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $955.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.22% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 36,048 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,477,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 525.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,362,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

