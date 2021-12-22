Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.43 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will announce $94.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.01 million. Omeros posted sales of $10.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 788.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year sales of $174.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.73 million to $236.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $63.55 million to $105.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush cut shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. Omeros has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $461.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omeros by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Omeros by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

