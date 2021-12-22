Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OCDGF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCDGF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average is $25.04.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

