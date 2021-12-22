Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Trading Down 2.6%

Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG)’s stock price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 99,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 222,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oblong from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $36.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 60.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oblong Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Oblong during the third quarter worth about $7,755,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oblong by 688.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 421,315 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oblong by 12.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 15,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oblong by 90.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 57,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oblong in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

About Oblong (NYSE:OBLG)

Oblong, Inc engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators.

