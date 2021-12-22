Nyzo (NYZO) Market Cap Reaches $2.43 Million

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, Nyzo has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nyzo has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $56,527.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00054674 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,946.12 or 0.08108030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,651.84 or 0.99964080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00073160 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00047435 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002653 BTC.

About Nyzo

Nyzo's total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Nyzo's official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516. The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co. Nyzo's official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

