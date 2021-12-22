NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of NVR by 2.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 0.9% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 288.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in NVR by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,359.25.

NYSE:NVR traded up $7.85 on Wednesday, reaching $5,754.90. The stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,884. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,885.00 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5,270.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,094.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $65.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.