NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Acquired by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 47.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,375,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,499 shares during the quarter. NuVasive accounts for 3.7% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $82,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,962,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $336,353,000 after acquiring an additional 38,056 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NuVasive by 9.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,441,000 after acquiring an additional 82,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,936 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 19.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 729,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,634,000 after acquiring an additional 119,222 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,286 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after acquiring an additional 19,601 shares during the period.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -98.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NUVA shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.62.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

