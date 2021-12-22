Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Up to $21.59

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.59, but opened at $22.63. Nuvalent shares last traded at $21.92, with a volume of 91 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts predict that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVL. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

