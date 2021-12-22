Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $12,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,181,000. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,019,000 after acquiring an additional 466,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,993,000 after acquiring an additional 460,625 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,663,000 after acquiring an additional 270,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,257,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,331,000 after acquiring an additional 146,762 shares in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Danske downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $2.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,001. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $256.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.56.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

